The Joint Powers Commission for Sierra Vista Hospital gathered for a regular quarterly meeting Thursday afternoon, April 20. With no items of new or old business to attend to, commissioners were provided with a financial summary, as well as a series of reports that for the most part were previously shared with the hospital’s governing board and essentially summarized hospital activity for first three months of 2023.
•One of the key items of discussion, was the commission’s lead role in acquiring citizen signatures for a petition, which is seeking to establish a special hospital district. This special hospital district would be composed of an elected five-member board, which would oversee SVH operations and eliminate a need for the present, and often cumbersome, 25-plus member JPC and governing boards.
This petition is now being circulated throughout the community, with the goal of acquiring sufficient support for the issue to be placed before voters on the November 7, 2023, regular local election ballot. JPC chairman Travis Day noted a total of 490 valid signatures would be required and must be turned into the county clerk by July 14, to secure the public referendum. He encouraged board members to continue gathering signatures and suggested more than the required number would help to assure that the goal would be met.
In discussing the petition, commissioners agreed that a public forum would be helpful in further raising community awareness about the proposal. In this regard, board members tentatively agreed to hold one or more public workshops/gatherings in late May, to provide all municipal and county residents with details about the proposed special hospital district.
To aid with organization of the public forum(s), Day agreed to participate with a planning committee, which would also include Elephant Butte mayor Phillip Mortensen and T-or-C mayor pro-tem Rolf Hechler. Look for announcements about the proposed public meeting(s) in the coming weeks.
•During his regular report, SVH Chief Executive Officer Frank Corcoran said he was anticipating a visit by state representative Tara Jaramillo. He told commissioners she is presently working to acquire additional funding, which could benefit the hospital and other rural healthcare facilities. Corcoran also said while the governor was not able to set aside the full $28 million required for a full replacement of the old hospital building, she did express a desire to assist SVH and urged hospital authorities to consider a phased approach. He said in this regard, concerned efforts are now being made to look at potentials for phased development.
•The CEO also reported that SVH’s planned switchover from the outdated Athena IT software platform to a new Cerner IT system is well underway. Although aiming for an end-of-September “Go Live” date, Corcoran acknowledged the significant amount of work required and indicated he would not be surprised if the process might take a bit longer to fully complete.
•Commissioners were further alerted to a recommendation from the hospital’s audit team, which suggested SVH should seek to secure a 501C3 non-profit status. Board members were told this would open a door to potential grant revenue, but that the change would require a revision of the hospital’s current retirement plan. No decisions were rendered and commission members were told that additional information would be forthcoming.
