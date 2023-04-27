JPC.jpg

The Joint Powers Commission for Sierra Vista Hospital gathered for a regular quarterly meeting Thursday afternoon, April 20. With no items of new or old business to attend to, commissioners were provided with a financial summary, as well as a series of reports that for the most part were previously shared with the hospital’s governing board and essentially summarized hospital activity for first three months of 2023. 

•One of the key items of discussion, was the commission’s lead role in acquiring citizen signatures for a petition, which is seeking to establish a special hospital district. This special hospital district would be composed of an elected five-member board, which would oversee SVH operations and eliminate a need for the present, and often cumbersome, 25-plus member JPC and governing boards. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.