Jono Mason, legendary Rock, Folk and Blues musician is playing one night only at the historic El Cortez Theatre with local heroes ‘The Consequences’ opening.
Jono, who has played with legends like Bruce Springsteen, Emmylou Harris and Joan Baez, and collaborated with everyone from American Idol Finalists to T-Bone Burnett, brings an intimate evening of everything to our town, from bangers to ballads, including songs he’s played from Madison Square Garden to the spectacular gardens of Italy.
We’re trying some different stuff. This fall could be slim pickings for films, especially with the continued Actors and Writers strike (which has already caused several big releases to move to next year) so we’re taking the opportunity to try some other things. Having Jono here on a Friday night is a big deal. We have some other great events in the works too. We’re really looking to promote Truth or Consequences as an exciting place to visit year round.
With the other amazing music venues in town we’re clearly not a sleepy little place. Let’s get the word out from El Paso to Albuquerque that we have great entertainment to complement our soaking and sightseeing. Add in our amazing new restaurants and we’re a must visit destination”.
Jono Mason is playing the El Cortez this Friday, Sept. 15, starting at 7 p.m. with ‘The Consequences’ opening.
