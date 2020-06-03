Of all the results tallied after the polls closed for party primary elections Tuesday, June 2, the defeat of 31-year incumbent state senator John Arthur Smith by fellow Democrat Neomi O. Martinez-Parra likely came as a surprise to many residents of Sierra County and throughout the state. With her victory, Martinez-Parra will be vying against Sierra County Republican Crystal R. Diamond for the senate post. Diamond ran unopposed on the primary ballot.
By initial tallies, more than 53-percent of Sierra County’s registered voters participated in the June 2 primary election, which was well above the statewide average of approximately 38-percent. The following outcomes were recorded on June 2, formally setting position races for the November ballot.
SIERRA COUNTY CLERK - Unopposed from within her party, incumbent Republican Shelly Trujillo received her party’s full support to seek another term. As no Democratic candidate was fielded, she will move on to the November election likewise unopposed.
SIERRA COUNTY TREASURER - Republican voters delivered their support of Candace D. Chavez on Tuesday, as Democratic voters assured current T-or-C Mayor Sandra Whitehead would be their candidate for Treasurer in November.
COUNTY COMMISSIONER (DISTRICT 3) - With no declared Democratic candidate, and no opposition from within his own party, Republican candidate William H. (Hank) Hopkins garnered 100-percent of the Republican ballots cast on Tuesday. Hopkins will now move on to November’s general election, wherein with no opponents, his election to the post is all but assured.
STATE SENATOR (DISTRICT 35) - John Arthur Smith’s defeat will now open the way for the first new District 35 senator in more than three decades. Neomi O. Martinez-Parra easily set aside the incumbent by capturing more than 60-percent of the Democratic ballots cast on June 2. She will now vie for the post against the Republican’s sole candidate, Sierra County resident and current School Board member Crystal R. Diamond.
STATE REPRESENTATIVE (DISTRICT 38) Incumbent representative Rebecca Dow was unopposed in the June 2 primary and easily captures 100-percent of her party’s support. As no Democratic candidate was fielded, Dow will remain opposed only by Libertarian candidate, William Parrish Kinney, who was confirmed as his party’s candidate on Tuesday and will also appear on the November ballot.
Look for a more detailed review of the June 2 party primary election results in the June 5 edition of the Sierra County Sentinel. All statewide results, additional information about the June 2 primary, and other election-related details are available by visiting the Secretary of State’s website at https://electionresults.sos.state.nm.us.
