Officials with New Mexico Workforce Connection hosted area employers and a steady flow of citizens seeking available positions for an energetic job fair at Truth or Consequences’ civic center’s auditorium Thursday, November 17. One of an ongoing series of job fairs and public outreach efforts being staged throughout the region by the Workforce Connection team and their partners, Thursday’s event included more than a dozen participating employers, but also emphasized a shift in focus. While past initiatives have sincerely aimed to bring employers and those seeking work together, a recognition of changes brought forth through COVID-19 restrictions and related impacts has prompted a more comprehensive approach. In addition to the primary goal of connecting people to jobs, officials wth the Workforce Connection team are putting extra effort towards familiarizing experienced workers with changes in the employment application process, acknowledging how many may have not addressed personal resumes and other aspects required for a successful job search in years. At the same time, Workforce Connection officials are further reaching out to business owners, offering assistance with the hiring process. These efforts aim to foster a broader understanding of the issues now facing all employers and perhaps find ways of more clearly defining their specific needs and expectations of potential candidates.
Additional information about New Mexico Workforce Connection and the many services they offer is available online by visiting the Southwestern area’s website at www.employnm.com. Further information may also be obtained by visiting https://www.jobs.state.nm.us/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.