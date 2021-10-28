The Gila National Forest, Silver City Ranger District is planning the Jaybird Prescribed Fire in the Signal Peak area, near Meadow Creek and Jaybird Canyon. This 2,565-acre project will occur between October 25 and February 28, depending on weather conditions and fuel moistures.
The fire will take approximately five (5) days to complete. These projects are designed to reduce hazardous buildups of vegetation, lower fire intensities should a wildfire occur and protect and enhance wildlife habitat. Prescribed fire implementation is limited to the fall and winter months in this area due to the Mexican Spotted Owl breeding season.
Smoke production could be moderate at times. Areas potentially impacted include NM Highway 15, Lake Roberts, and the Mimbres Valley. Fire managers will monitor fuel conditions and weather to determine the appropriate time to implement.
Temporary area closures will ensure firefighter and public safety. This includes Meadow Creek Rd., FS RD 149. NM Highway 15 road guards will delay traffic intermittently in case of heavy smoke on the highway or to protect firefighters engaged in fire operations.
Due to COVID protocols we will not have a public meeting regarding these projects. Forest Service fire managers will coordinate with state and local cooperators, prior, during and after these projects. If anyone has any questions regarding these projects, email or call Marcus Cornwell, Silver City District Fire Management Officer, marcus.cornwell@usda.gov, 575-388-8248.
