The Girl Scout Cookie Program has long taught girls how to run a business via cookie booths, door-to-door, and the Digital Cookie® platform online. When the pandemic hit in the middle of the 2020 season, girls were faced with the same challenges as other small businesses. Girls in southern New Mexico quickly pivoted their sales methods, from setting up drive-through locations to facilitating orders that ship directly to customers’ doors, girls as young as five years old are continuing to embrace their entrepreneurial spirits, stay connected to their communities, and have fun by participating in the cookie program. The proceeds from each and every purchase stay local with the troop and its council to power Girl Scouts’ essential leadership programming.
This year, Girl Scouts is also providing new materials as part of their cookie badge program to support girls as they run their cookie business online and via social media, helping them be best equipped to sell during these times.
Girl Scout Cookie season is recognized in southern New Mexico from now until March 14. Consumers can support Girl Scouts by purchasing cookies such as Thin Mints®, Tagalongs®, Trefoils®, and more] in a few different ways:
•If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies in ways that meet local and state safety protocols.
•If you don’t know a Girl Scout, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org, or text COOKIES to 59618 (message and data rates may apply. Text STOPGS for STOP, HELPGS for help).
•Download and use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for free on iOS or Android devices to find socially distant or contact-free cookie booths if they are available in your area.
Interested in becoming a Girl Scout? Girl Scouts is open to any girl going into kindergarten – 12th grade. What can Girl Scouts do during COVID-19 you ask? Girls are invited to join our virtual troop meetings, program challenges, make new friends, and inspire others. Girls can join in the virtual fun for free – and join a troop in person at a later date. Stay active, make new friends, and have fun from the safety of your home!
