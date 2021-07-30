One of the new faces here in our school district is the new T-or-C Middle School Principal, Patty Goode. We caught up with her as she was preparing for the start of school and she took some time out of her understandably very busy schedule to talk with us. Though a product of New Mexico, she is new to the Tigers. “I was born in Roswell,” she told us, “and graduated from Goddard High School.
I started college right after, but shortly after starting I got married and began a family.” In fact, at that time becoming a teacher was not her goal. “I was actually leaning toward becoming a veterinarian.” It would be a few years before Mrs. Goode returned to college, “when my son was about three years old, I went back to college at Eastern New Mexico and got my education, bachelor’s degree in special education, which has always been a passion of mine. It is where I have laid my heart.”
Now, our newest school principal has a certification in both general education and special education, continuing on initially to work for a master’s degree in social work, “My idea was to become a school counsellor.” The path took another turn, however, and she left the program to instead pursue and earn a master’s in education administration. My goal and my desire in getting my administration license was to become a school principal. So here I am.”
“I taught in Dexter, New Mexico, then I went to Roswell, then to Hagerman where I was the director of special services. Then I moved back to Roswell and to my alma mater, to Goddard, which was also where I did my admin internship.”
When asked why Sierra County, Mrs. Goode simply said, “It is so beautiful here. You ask why, I would have to ask, why ever not?”
Currently RV-ing as she puts it, in Elephant Butte it, Mrs Goode is about to close on a house in T-or-C. As for the middle school, which she is just getting to know and has yet to meet the students, she said, “This is such a beautiful school. The campus is lovely, it is a very calm environment. The teachers here have been so very welcoming, as has the staff at Central. I don’t think I could have landed in a better place.”
Whether it was her first goal, to be a veterinarian, then considering becoming a social work, or her admitted passion for special education, and now finally a Tiger, as the principal at our middle school, the passion has always been the same. “It’s always about the living things and loving them. Really, it’s about service.”
Welcome to Sierra County to Principal Patty Goode. A beautiful community and school at which to make your home.
