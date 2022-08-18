IMG_3702.jpg

Elephant Butte Irrigation District’s 2022 surface water irrigation season has drawn to a close. Final irrigation orders were delivered to farms throughout the District in late July.

Irrigation Systems Director James Narvaez reports an estimated season total of 82,302 acre feet of surface water diverted to District members’ water-righted acreage. This translates to 4,201 irrigation deliveries over 71,741 acres of various food and fiber crops (preliminary numbers).

