According to a news release by I.P.O, Ray Wilson with the New Mexico State Police, the investigation into the body of a child found in the Rio Grande River June 20 continues. The body was sent to the Office of the Medical Investigator (OMI) for positive identification and to determine the cause of death. On July 14, the OMI obtained a DNA sample from the biological mother of Shaquille Ferguson, Jr. for comparison. Wilson stated the results from the DNA testing could take five to six months for completion.
A welfare check was requested on five year old Shaquille Ferguson, Jr. June 18. He was last seen at Rotary Park on the Rio Grande River two and a half weeks prior with a family member. The investigation led investigators and dive teams from the New Mexico State Police, New Mexico State Parks, the Albuquerque Police Department and the US Border Patrol to the Rio Grande River where the body of a child was recovered about six miles south of the Rotary Park area.
Shaquille Ferguson, Jr. has been the only child reported missing in the area during the time frame.
stay strong little man, justice cometh~
