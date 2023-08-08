With at least 18 balloons aloft and in view Saturday morning, August 5, the 42nd Annual Elephant Butte Balloon Regatta was in full swing. Beginning Friday afternoon and continuing through Sunday, the three day celebration welcomed near perfect weather conditions, drawing participants and patrons from throughout the region to Elephant Butte Lake State Park. The weekend’s festivities was set to include more than 25 balloons, which in addition to filling the sky with color, also provided individual excursions and tethered introductory flights, ensuring an opportunity to rise above Sierra County for both the curious and seasoned balloon enthusiast. This year’s event was co-sponsored by Sierra Vista Hospital and the Elephant Butte Balloon Regatta Organization.
