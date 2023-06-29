renewable-1989416_1280.jpg

The Department of the Interior announced a proposed update this week of its renewable energy regulations to promote the development of solar and wind energy on public lands. The Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) proposed Renewable Energy Rule would reduce fees for these projects by around 80%, facilitate development in priority areas by streamlining review of applications, and deliver greater certainty for the private sector.

The BLM also made available updated information regarding its ongoing programmatic environmental review for solar energy development across 11 Western states. The preliminary alternatives build on robust public engagement that is helping to strengthen updated plans for responsible solar energy development on public lands.

