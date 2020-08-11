During a special virtual meeting Tuesday, August 11, officials with the City of Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) and community members were encouraged to share concerns and input about a planned water line improvement project that will soon focus on the city’s downtown business district. At present, contractors expect designs to be finalized in early 2021, and construction to begin at some point in April 2021.
The approximate $9.4 million project has been fully funded through the US Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Division and contracted engineers with Wilson & Company are presently nearing half-way completion of the initiative’s design. The project’s plans include significant disruption along Broadway, Main Street, as well as McAdoo and Pershing, with some upgrades also slated for neighboring streets.
In hopes of easing disruptions for businesses and residents of the downtown district, officials with Wilson & Company are encouraging all affected individuals to obtain a special project interview form, which will help engineers coordinate planning to best accommodate property owners. Copies of the officials interview form may be obtained by emailing a request to MSD.Information@wilsonco.com.
Further details about the water line replacement project and/or Wilson & Company’s special interview form are available through the City of T-or-C’s City Clerk’s Office, located at 505 Sims Street, 894-6673.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.