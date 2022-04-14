The Fiesta 2022 board and volunteers will be hosting the inaugural “Mr. Fiesta” competition at the Truth or Consequences Brewing Company on Friday, May 6. We will be sending applications out and accepting them until April 22.
Each contestant will have two weeks to raise up to $500 toward Miss Fiesta scholarships, with all monies turned in by May 5. On May 6, at 6 p.m., at the T-or-C Brewery, 410 Broadway, all contestants will compete for the title of Mr. Fiesta, (possible swimsuit/prom dress competition), and whoever has raised the most money by the end of the night, will be crowned the first official Mr. Fiesta!
There will also be a Beard and Mustache competition before the Mr. Fiesta competition, with prizes awarded to the two winners in each category: Full/Partial beards (including longest and fullest). Mustaches (best of show/best handlebar), and Artistic (build your own and get creative, females welcome!)
This is a family friendly event, and all are welcome to attend. A fun time is guaranteed to be had by all!
For more information contact us on Facebook, on our website at annualtorcfiesta.org, or by calling 575-740-7542. Hope to see you all there!
