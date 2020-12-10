As now recognized, the COVID-19 health emergency and ongoing restrictions on group assemblies will force the cancellation of most of Sierra County’s traditional Christmas celebrations and events. However, numerous initiatives, holiday lighting contests and special viewing opportunities are being planned to help keep the spirit of Christmas alive and cheerful for all community residents.
•Planning for this year’s traditional tree-lighting ceremonies in the City of Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) and the City of Elephant Butte have been in flux as health restrictions have been changing. As of press time, planning regarding these events was ongoing. Further details about this year’s modifications may be obtained by contacting the T-or-C City Clerk’s Office, 894-6673, and/or the Elephant Butte Chamber of Commerce, 744-4708.
•In response to the uncertainty surrounding this year’s celebration, business owners in T-or-C’s downtown business district will be assembling lighting displays for Christmas Eve. Participants will be inviting area residents to drive by from 6-to-8 pm December 24, to take in the displays and share in this small offering of Christmas cheer.
•The Sierra County Sentinel is once again inviting area residents and business owners to participate in our annual Myrna’s Christmas Lighting Contest. There is no fee to enter, but participants must register by phoning the Sentinel at 894-3088, or 894-2400 before Friday, December 18. Categories include residential displays, both small and “all-out,” as well as both interior and exterior commercial displays. First place in the Residential category will have their December electric bill paid by the Sentinel. First place prize for commercial entries will be awarded a $250 advertising credit with the Sentinel for 2021.
Displays will be judged on Friday evening, December 18. A full list of contest participants will be included in the Sentinel’s December 22 issue.
•Winston 4H members are once again offering live Christmas Trees for sale. A large supply is being kept on hand at the Sentinel’s offices and anyone interested is encouraged to stop by 217 East Third Avenue to select a prize tree. Further information about purchasing a tree can be obtained by phoning 740-9345.
•Hot Springs High School’s FFA is also helping to make this Christmas bright with a special Luminaria sales drive. Luminarias are available for $1 each through Wednesday, December 16. Orders and requests for other information should be directed by e-mail to jmarta@torcschools.org, or to kcummings@torcschools.org.
•While most of the annual Christmas shopping opportunities have been sidelined this year, officials with the ever-popular Monticello Holiday Store will be offering an “Outside on the Porch” sale this Saturday and Sunday, December 12 and 13. The store will be welcoming patrons to peruse their unique offerings from 11am until 2pm on both days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.