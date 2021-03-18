Alright Tiger sports fans pull up a piece of bench and let’s talk. I hope by now you’ve all been to see our Tigers compete. Football, volleyball, cross country and soccer are all out there now. Yes, it can be a little confusing, so much going on, being compressed into such a short time, keeping up with schedule changes and all. But look, if the Tigers are at home, we can have 75 percent capacity in Tiger Stadium where our Tiger’s football team will take on Hatch, yes Hatch, on March 26 under the Friday night lights at last. 75 percent full. That’s a whole lot of fans.
Here’s the thing, fans can also fill the Den to 33 percent capacity. Sadly, right now I would LOVE to see that many people come to see our Tiger’s volleyball team do their stuff. This team is Rockin’ It! Frankly I’m a little ashamed of how many seats remain empty that could be filled.
And here’s another thing, in case you haven’t noticed. Our Tiger’s volleyball team is ranked sixth in the state right now. This is a team capable of making some noise at the state championship playoffs. Talk about restoring the roar? This team is proving themselves to be the real deal.
Yes, they have a few kinks to work out, but I’ve noticed one thing this season that to me speaks volumes. I noticed it at their first match, when they took on Animas in the Den. Then there it was again the other night, and it came to me. I’ll sum it up this way… “Rock, Paper, Scissors.” To me that says it all. I’m not going to tell you. That’s on you to come to see these Tigers compete and maybe you’ll know what I’m talking about.
But look here, it means this. These Tigers enjoy playing together. They cheer for each other, they support each other. They’re committed to each other’s success. And they mean it. You can have all the talent and skill in the world, but you won’t build a championship caliber team without that. Team has to be tight together, like a fist
Team has to be sisters, or if it’s a boys’ team they have to be brothers. They have to be a family. I think you get it. And I’ll tell you, our Tigers volleyball sure seem to know that.
Okay, let’s shift gears a minute and talk about Tiger football. Wait a minute, you say. They haven’t won, you say.
Nope, they haven’t. Now, I’ll tell you. I want to see wins. Always. I Hate To Lose. Always. But I would rather go 0-4 this season, going toe to toe, battling non-stop, with fierce Tiger determination and courage, against the top ranked elite teams we’re facing this season, than go 4-0 beating up on a few creampuff teams. I’m sure none of that makes it any easier to our brave Tigers of the gridiron, but boy am I proud of them.
They are one of the youngest teams we have ever seen here. They have more freshmen and eighth graders, yes you heard me right, I said eighth graders on the team than they do seniors and juniors. Now THAT is young!
With a team this young, the pluses are there to be seen at every game. They could have had an easy schedule, and scored a couple easy wins, or they could march into the stadium and take on four elite teams in this short season. This is the road they were given when the NMAA scheduled ALL games this year for football and handed us this.
So, maybe you’re asking, what is it I see when our Tigers take the field? Well, I see this. These Tigers, they line up every time, every single time, with courage, with determination and with heart. They learn from every possession, offense, defense, every single possession.
These Tigers are facing seasoned veteran teams. Frankly, they are facing Great Big Guys. I mean big. Now, I’ll tell you something you probably already know. Courage is not having no fear. No, courage is feeling some fear and overcoming it. It’s feeling that bit of trepidation down inside and gutting it out.
So, if it’s not too much to ask, let’s ALL get out there and support our Tiger teams. Even with the losses, they exhibit Tiger pride and Tiger heart and absolutely exemplify the “Restore the Roar” spirit of Tigers. They have earned our respect. They deserve our support. ‘Nuff said? Darn straight!
