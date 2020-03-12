Getting Tiger boys’ basketball Head Coach Derek Bean to talk wasn't easy. Yes, he is pretty busy right now, but he was really just reluctant to talk about himself. "None of what we’ve achieved is possible without these boys,” he told me when we sat down the other day. “I’ve been really, really fortunate. These boys give me everything they have when they’re out there, and at practice.”
Talking with the guys on the team, it quickly becomes clear they feel the same way about their coach. They know they work hard, putting in long hours, to earn what they have achieved, but like many in the community, they understand the role that Coach has played.
When Derek Bean was hired to take over the boys’ basketball program, it was a team and program in disarray. They hadn’t had a winning season in a dozen years. The team’s last coach had just suddenly left them after an 8-19 season where they won only one district game. Morale was incredibly low.
“When I showed up,” Coach Bean told me, “the guys were sort of like, ‘who are you, anyway?’” Then he went to explain. “They were never disrespectful, just distrustful. They’d been burned and were hesitant to give that trust away again. I had to earn it. I had my work cut out for me.”
Coach Bean won their trust by earning their respect. “We started out by looking at practice, the roster, and everything in between.” Coach realized it was the little things that mattered. Building a successful program was about all the little things and finding the process to ensure that they were all done correctly. Every time.
The list was a long one. Here’s a few examples. Practice; be there every time. If practice is at 4 p.m. that means be there, in the correct practice gear, in the gym ready to go at 3:50. Practices became hard, they are exhausting and always being tweaked to improve them. Traveling to an away game or tournament, everyone wears the same travel gear. The team walks in from the bus together, like a team, with pride, shirts tucked in and in single file, shortest to tallest. Every time.
“When you instill the discipline to get the little things right, it makes the whole process a lot easier,” Coach told me.
That first year a slogan emerged. “Trust the Process.” It’s been a feature ever since. Everyone on the same page. Everyone. Every time. In the second year came another slogan. You see it emblazoned on warmup jackets, on shirts, a lot of places. “We>me,” or “We over me.” Instead their names, as most teams had, that was what the Tigers wore, “We>me.” One Tiger family. The willingness to sacrifice, even sacrifice personal stats for the greater good of the team. Family first. One Tiger family.
Every change, every small step detail was toward a purpose, to instill a work ethic, a sense of pride and family, and to build a winning culture. He assembled a dynamic and experienced coaching staff. With the JV Coach Mike Potia, who had been there for many years, at the core, new faces have been added, each with a different view of the court, ideas and areas of responsibility. Each has respected, trusted and valued input, but the voice at the top is undeniably Bean’s. As it should be.
In three short years, the Tigers went from being the doormat of the district and something of a joke around the state, to being respected as a team and feared on the court. They became a force. In his first year here Coach Bean and the Tigers had a winning season and made it to the state playoffs, eliminated in the first round, but invited to the dance. The second year, they an historic 27-4 overall season record. They won the district championship and more. They endeared themselves to the entire community by going to the state playoffs and winning four games, ending with a victory in the final, championship game. In three years, a bottom to top basketball program has been built, one built to be sustained.
“To get as far as we have. I always dreamed of walking down that tunnel and out onto the court in the Pit. I can’t even describe the feeling. Seeing the way the community has responded too, has been important. If we can be a part of building that again, well…” When Coach talks about all this it’s always framed as “we.” We over me.
Bean played basketball with the Tigers when he went to school here. It’s in his blood and in his heart. “When I left my last assignment, I really started to wonder if this was what I was supposed to be doing. Doubts were creeping in. But it didn’t take long. It’s always been a dream to be here, coaching where I grew up, where I played. But you know, being out there on the court as an athlete and being on the side coaching are two very different monsters. I’m just lucky to have been able to do both”
The Tigers have come a long way under Coach Bean’s leadership and guidance. We over me. Trust the process. Those are more than just buzz words to Coach Bean. Far more. They are not only the principles that led to a state championship, they are a guiding force in his life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.