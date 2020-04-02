When you walk into Mark Hedge’s classroom at Hot Springs High there are several things you notice right off the bat. The walls are filled with pictures of students, past and present. Next to his desk on one wall are two wooden shelves filled with trophies, plaques and other awards. It’s the sort of thing you expect to see in a coach’s office next to their team’s locker room. But there’s something different. Hanging from one of the selves are six license plates. Five from different states and one from Ontario. More on those in a minute.
Hedge, and that’s just Hedge, as he is almost universally called by colleagues, students and everyone in between, is originally from Texas, but is one of the longest serving teacher on faculty at the high school. He’s been there through more than a few changings of the guard. Of the many things he is known for, these three stand out. He expects the best, he demands the best and he produces the best.
“My job,” he once told me, of his students, “is to make them thirsty.” Then he explained. Mark very much likes to explain things, it’s something he’s good at. “The way I look at education, at learning reminds me of the saying, you can lead a horse to water. Well, my job with students is to try and make sure when they get to the subject, the coursework, when they get to the water, that they’re thirsty. If they’re thirsty to learn, then they will.”
Teaching the biology classes at Hot Springs High, Hedge has put in countless extra hours working with teams he himself was instrumental in creating. The Scat Cats, the Envirothon team, has won the state championship for New Mexico seven times in the past eight years. Each time they earn the right to represent New Mexico in the North American Envirothon, a competition in which they took third place two years ago.
Other teams include the Dia Del Rio, a founding team in the Rio Grande Research Roundup, an event in which dozens of teams from the three states of the river’s watershed, and Mexico all participate in, both as a competition and to help in gathering research data. It’s the team at Hot Springs High that has won it four times. And Hedge’s Black Range Volunteers put in hundreds of hours of work in with the Forestry Service in the Gila National Forest, where during the summers, Hedge volunteers as a fire watchtower lookout.
Each year the Envirothon team replaces the license plate on the front of Hedge’s beat up old Suburban with a plate from where the North American Competition was held. They have one more such ceremony to perform.
Hedge doesn’t really like to talk about himself, but he will go on for a long while, about his students. “These kids are really remarkable. I’ve had some amazing kids come through here. They’re like shining stars. They put in extra time and work, way beyond what I ask for. They’re the ones making me look good. I’m just sort of a cheerleader or a facilitator for what they’re doing.”
I asked Hedge once, how he does it. How does he get the teams of students to focus, to make the sacrifice needed to excel at the level they do, year after year? What he told me was this. “At the beginning of the year, when we’re putting the new team together, I ask them, what do you want to do, have fun or win?”
Then he is quick to explain. “It’s really okay if what they want is just to have fun. But that sort of defines how much we have to put into it. We go over just how much work is involved. How hard and how much time and sacrifice is involved. How many times they will want to go out with friends, but we have to study, to practice. You know what? Not once have they wanted to take the fun option. These kids,” and his voice tailed off. “These kids humble me.”
Like most championship teams, Hedge’s learn through the course of their experience, just how much satisfaction, pride and yes, fun, come with winning championships. They also learn about the work it takes to get there. Both are valuable life lessons.
There are those find his manner too strict, too demanding, too abrasive or too uncompromising. I don’t think Hedge would disagree with any of that.
There is rarely any middle ground with attitudes about Hedge. That’s alright by him. But love him or hate him it’s hard to dispute the success stories he has achieved in his years of teaching here. Those success stories are students at top universities across the nation. Others live in cities and towns across the country. They fill roles in many professions, especially doctors and educators. They include one who has headed the largest National Forest in the North America, and even a dolphin trainer, and so many more. When you seek out those alumni, almost every one of them still proudly call themselves what they did when they were learning under his guidance. They call themselves “Hedglings.”
