Allotment owners in proximity to the Gila Wilderness were given notice on Feb. 1 by the United States Forest Service (USFS) of intent to impound unauthorized livestock. The notice was given in pursuance to Regulation of the Secretary of Agriculture, 36 C. F. R. 262.10, stating all unauthorized livestock found upon the National Forest System Lands or other lands under Forest Service control within the following area may be impounded by the USFS on or after Feb. 15 unless said livestock are removed permanently from the described land.

Any unbranded livestock, or any livestock bearing brands of previously unauthorized livestock, which are found to be making continuing or subsequent unauthorized use within 12 months after publication of the notice, may be impounded without further notice.

