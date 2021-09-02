President of New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association (NMCGA) Randell Major issued a statement on Monday in regard to Governor Grisham’s executive order 2021-052, enlisting New Mexico in the effort to conserve 30 percent of America’s lands by 2030.
“Agricultural producers are the original conservationists. Healthy ecosystems are a result of their stewardship. Here in New Mexico, feral cattle in the Gila National Forest continue to be a problem created by U.S. Forest Service mismanagement, wild horse populations are growing out of control and national parks struggle with maintenance and closure.”
NMCGA believes the acquisition of private lands and the elimination of multiple use from the federal lands will negatively affect the local tax base and employment opportunities that support rural schools, roads, and other necessary services. Production agriculture should take a strong stand stating the benefit to conservation we provide.
Proponents of the 30x30 initiative argue that climate impacts are caused by humans, and America’s land and oceans must be preserved to reverse climate change.
Representative Lauren Boebert added, “Locking up a third of our state’s land and water within the next decade is a dream killer for future generations and local economies, preventing Americans from utilizing public lands and enjoying the outdoors.” Lands currently under federal control are often mismanaged. Before locking up more land and water in perpetuity without congressional approval, we should implement reforms necessary to properly manage the federal government’s current possessions.
For further information please call the NMCGA office at 505-247-0584 or email shelleen@nmagriculture.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.