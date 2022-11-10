Wednesday the 16th the El Cortez Theatre will return to its Music Hall roots with a live performance by national touring band Igor and the Red Elvises that’s guaranteed to get you out of your seat and dancing on the aisles. Back by popular demand for the first time in 20 plus years, the evening will start with a personal conversation and solo performance by Igor, followed by a great set, by one of the tightest band in the land
Igor Yuzov was born in Germany, raised in Ukraine and studied in Russia. He grew up in the former Soviet Union, where folk music was the norm and rock’n’roll was illegal. A rebellious streak, however, led him to seek out the forbidden music. As soon as it became possible, Igor left Russia for America with his “Folk’n’Roll” band Limpopo and was personally greeted by Ronald Reagan. In 1993, Limpopo won Ed McMahon’s Star Search and their popularity began to blossom.
