Sierra County Sheriff Joshua Baker has released the identity of the couple whose bodies were pulled from the Rio Grande on June 18. Sheriff Baker confirmed the bodies were those of Paul Fisher, 70, and Muriel Macaskill Fisher, 73, both of Tucson, Arizona.
Sheriff Baker said the Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation into the deaths, and does not believe there is any danger to the public. He added, no suspects were being sought at this time. The couple was said to be visiting the area at the time of their death, and due to the circumstances around their deaths, the case was being investigated further.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.