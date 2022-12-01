Wipers_photo2.jpg

After years of planning, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish has successfully released over 43,000 striped bass hybrids, also known as wipers, as a pilot project at Caballo Lake in Sierra County. The introduction of the special hybrids provides a new sport fishing opportunity for anglers. Wipers are an artificial cross between striped bass and white bass.

Wipers are intermediate in appearance to striped bass and white bass. They are functionally sterile and have never been documented to establish wild, self-sustaining populations. Caballo Lake provides a unique habitat for these hybrids. It is an open water body, meaning it has minimal floor debris. The lake also has slow-moving water flow from the river and a quality gizzard-shad population to feed on. They will be sharing these waters with other warm-water sportfish such as walleye, largemouth bass, crappie and white bass.

