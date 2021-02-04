The application period for the 2021 big game draw is open! Have questions before you apply? We will be meeting virtually every week to discuss the 2021-2022 big game draw, talking about how to apply, options for hunter education and the hunter mentor program and how to read the draw odds report. Over the next few months, we will have biologists on hand to answer species related questions.
Please register online and send us your questions through email or add your questions to the Facebook event feed for the topic related to your questions.
Schedule, registration and links to previously recorded videos:
•February 3 - Meet the Biologists – Orrin Duvuvuei, deer program manager, will be on hand to answer questions about applying for and hunting deer in New Mexico. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Nd2YXoneS7-O5Cf3veWfZg
•February 10 - Meet the Biologists – Travis Zaffarano, elk program manager, will be on hand to answer questions about applying for and hunting elk in New Mexico. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bpMha6-ZSl6ve7qbPK1HUg
•February 17 - Meet the Biologists – Tony Opatz, pronghorn biologist, will be on hand to answer questions about applying for and hunting pronghorn in New Mexico. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oyattkmCTeOJpHhiLpY96Q
•February 24 - Meet the Biologists – Nicole Tatman, big game program manager, and Austin Teague, SE area biologist, will be on hand to answer questions about applying for and hunting ibex and Barbary sheep in New Mexico. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ktkD9KwfSDiA9BNg8RC0cA
•March 3 - Meet the Biologists – Caitlin Ruhl, bighorn sheep program manager, will be on hand to answer questions about applying for and hunting bighorn sheep in New Mexico. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bqTdtYIbR1K-H5j2BLCHbQ
•March 10 – Did you miss your opportunity for hunter education? Learn about the Mentored Youth program and small game hunting opportunities in New Mexico. Jennifer Morgan, hunter education coordinator, and Casey Cardinal, resident game bird biologist, will discuss opportunities and answer your questions. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_g9tUOsgzSsq2CmOsK0thPA
Each session will start at 6:00 p.m.
