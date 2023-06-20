EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol Agents along with Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers intercepted cloned FedEx vans full of migrants on Friday evening.
Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Santa Teresa Station Anti-Smuggling Unit requested assistance from Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) with the investigation of three vehicles suspected of smuggling migrants in west El Paso. This came after receiving credible information regarding a suspected smuggling scheme involving cloned FedEx vehicles.
Upon stopping three suspicious vehicles, two of which were identical to white FedEx vans, agents encountered twenty-six migrants and arrested four smugglers. The smuggled migrants were all from Mexico and Guatemala, and found to be in good health, then processed accordingly. The four smugglers, two from the U.S. and two from Mexico, were charged with the smuggling scheme.
El Paso Sector encounters year to date have reached 307,463. This includes the discovery of 203 stash houses containing 2,871 migrants illegally present in the United States.
For the month of June, the El Paso Sector has averaged 435 daily migrant encounters.
“El Paso Sector Border Patrol Agents continue to successfully disrupt smuggling schemes and the illegal operations of the Transnational Criminal Organizations,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony Scott Good. “I am grateful for our law enforcement partnerships at the state, local and federal levels. This alliance is successfully disrupting dangerous criminal organizations, their leadership, and their human smuggling schemes.”
U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635-2509.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.