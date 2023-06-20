EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol Agents along with Texas Department of Public Safety  Troopers intercepted cloned FedEx vans full of migrants on Friday evening.  

Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Santa Teresa Station Anti-Smuggling Unit requested  assistance from Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) with the investigation of three  vehicles suspected of smuggling migrants in west El Paso. This came after receiving credible  information regarding a suspected smuggling scheme involving cloned FedEx vehicles.  

