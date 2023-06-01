The New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD) announced this week that they partnered with CHESS Health to launch ePrevention, a screening tool that can help identify high-risk substance use and prompt healthcare providers and community organizations to respond to and refer at-risk individuals to supports and services to prevent the development of substance use disorder (SUD).
This approach follows an evidence-based protocol for SUD prevention and recovery known as Screening, Brief Intervention, and Referral to Treatment (SBIRT).
HSD offers ePrevention to healthcare providers so they can conduct online screening for high-risk substance use for their patients. The screening includes use of alcohol, marijuana, and other substances.
Screenings can be conducted anonymously, and individuals are offered a series of personalized interventions designed to help reduce substance use. Interventions range from providing feedback to patients regarding their own patterns of substance use to providing the Connections app to talk with a recovery peer who has experienced substance use disorder.
When a person’s responses indicate they would benefit from a clinical evaluation or treatment, ePrevention can seamlessly facilitate referrals to a behavioral healthcare provider. Healthcare providers, organizations, and communities can also offer education and support to the families of community members struggling with substance use disorder. Family members are guided through a questionnaire regarding their loved one’s use of substances and readiness for change, and then receive feedback, education, and local resources – including referrals – to help them help their loved one.
HSD partnered with CHESS Health in 2022 to launch the Connections app, providing peer support for community members in treatment and recovery for substance use disorder. The app is part of the Connections for Recovery Initiative, which equips New Mexico’s behavioral health and primary care providers with an additional tool to support people battling opioid, alcohol, or other substance use disorders.
