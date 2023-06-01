13251822_SUBSTANCE-ABUSE-RESOURCES_1280x720.jpeg

The New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD) announced this week that they partnered with CHESS Health to launch ePrevention, a screening tool that can help identify high-risk substance use and prompt healthcare providers and community organizations to respond to and refer at-risk individuals to supports and services to prevent the development of substance use disorder (SUD).

This approach follows an evidence-based protocol for SUD prevention and recovery known as Screening, Brief Intervention, and Referral to Treatment (SBIRT).  

