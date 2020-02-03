The Tiger Battalion, Hot Springs High School's JROTC unit passed it's triennial formal accreditation inspection with a 97 percent grade. The inspection, conducted by officers and staff of the Fifth Brigade, United States Army Cadet Command occurs every three years and must be passed for the program to maintain its accredited status.
The Tiger Battalion passed with flying colors, being awarded a Gold Star, maintaining the Honors Unit of Distinction status it has held continuously since 2004.
The inspection involves varied parts, from in detailed presentation from the unit's cadet officer staff, to individual cadet portfolios, color and honor guard performance evaluation and full unit in-ranks inspection.
For a complete write up of the inspection, see the January 31 issue of the Sierra County Sentinel, now on sale.
