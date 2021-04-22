The T-or-C Municipal School District announced shortly after noon today that Hot Springs High School (HSHS), slated to reopen to in-school learning on April 27, would remain in the 100 percent virtual learning until Monday, May 10. The school went to the fully virtual model on Tuesday, April 20 after learning that student(s) were positive for COVID-19, but not until after they had already attended classes.
In a statement released by District Superintendent, Dr. Channell Segura stated:
“Dear Tiger Community:
It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that a decision has been made to keep Hot Springs High School in a 100 percent remote setting until May 10to be proactive in our efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our school district and community. We have chosen to do this voluntarily as a preemptive approach given the fact that Sierra County has defaulted back to a "yellow" designation due to the rise in positive cases. Students with an individualized educational plan may attend in-person during this remote time but will be designated to one classroom with their case manager or an educational paraprofessional.
Even though we will be remote, athletics and activities may begin practice and competition on Monday, April 26. This currently does not affect any of our other schools—only Hot Springs High School. All other schools will continue with their daily schedules while enforcing COVID-safe practices. All HSHS teachers and staff, regardless of vaccination status, are expected to report to their classrooms during this remote time. Teachers and students will continue to follow the current 7-period schedule with daily conferences/meetings and assignments posted in Schoology. Daily attendance will continue to be taken following our remote attendance policy. Principal, Ryan Peil and Assistant Principal, Rebecca Bartoo are working with our Student Nutrition Department to ensure our students continue to have access to meals during this time. All students will be able to return to in-person learning on Monday, May 10.
Our seniors are scheduled to take their final exams during the week of May 3-7. Principal Peil will distribute the final exam schedule to seniors and families by the end of next week. Seniors will strictly adhere to COVID-safe practices during this week. Ninth through Eleventhgrade final exams will take place during the week of May 24-28.
Prom was scheduled for May 15, but will be postponed to later date, as our priority is to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff, and our goal is to get our county back to "green or turquoise" so we can continue to host graduation and our other end-of-year celebrations for our students, staff, and families.
Please continue to do your part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our community as we do not want our end-of-year activities and celebrations to be compromised.
Take care and stay healthy and safe.”
We will bring more details or further developments as they happen or become known. Please check this page, the District webpage at www.torcschools.net, KCHS Radio or the schools’ or Sentinels social media where updates will be posted.
