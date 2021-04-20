In a statement released at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, T-or-C Municipal Schools District Superintendent Dr. Channell Segura announced that Hot Springs High School (HSHS) would go to a 100 percent virtual learning model effective Wednesday, April 21, resuming in-school learning on Tuesday, April 27. Her statement reads in part:
"We are doing this to do our part to mitigate the spread of COVID in our school and community. All HSHS athletics and activities are also being cancelled during this time. All will resume to in-person teaching/learning practice, and competition on Tuesday, April 27. We are working diligently with our neighboring districts to try to reschedule games/competitions, which will make for some very busy weeks ahead, but we will do what we need to do. This does not affect any of our other schools—only HSHS. All other schools will be business as usual while enforcing COVID-safe practices."
"Vaccinated teachers and staff are expected to report to their classrooms during this remote time and non-vaccinated teachers and staff need to work remotely from home. Teachers and students will follow the current 7-period schedule with Conferences and assignments posted in Schoology. Mr. Peil and Ms. Bartoo are working with student nutrition to ensure our students continue to get access to meals during this time. Please continue to do your part to mitigate the spread as we do not want our end-of-year activities and celebrations to be compromised."
At this time, there were both boys and girls basketball games scheduled for today (Tuesday), Thursday and Saturday that will be effected. Also a Friday, April 23 track meet in Los Lunas will proceed with the Tiger's track and field team. Any rescheduling or replacement games, meets and tournaments will be announced if and when that occurs.
The Sierra County Sentinel and KCHS Radio will bring further updates as we become aware of them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.