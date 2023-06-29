The Hot Springs High School HOSA Chapter (Health Occupation Students of America), traveled to Dallas Texas last week to attend the annual International Leadership Conference. A strong contingent of 11 students in health care and medical areas of study took part in the June 21-25 event.  

The conference combines working sessions, competitions in specific areas of medical and healthcare fields, networking and more, along with plenty of opportunity to meet people and explore the area and have fun. High school students from all 50 States and many U.S. Territories, Canada, China and South Korea attended the four-day event. 

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

