The Hot Springs High School HOSA Chapter (Health Occupation Students of America), traveled to Dallas Texas last week to attend the annual International Leadership Conference. A strong contingent of 11 students in health care and medical areas of study took part in the June 21-25 event.
The conference combines working sessions, competitions in specific areas of medical and healthcare fields, networking and more, along with plenty of opportunity to meet people and explore the area and have fun. High school students from all 50 States and many U.S. Territories, Canada, China and South Korea attended the four-day event.
The opportunity to meet and get to know students from so many different locations is part of the value of the conference and there is plenty of time and opportunities or networking and building friendships that is structured into the event.
Asking one participant about her experience and impressions, Hot Springs High incoming senior Abie Dankert said, “The event was huge, so many people there from all around the country and the world.” She went on to explain, “pin trading was a huge part of the experience. We got to trade New Mexico pins with people from other states as well as with people from Mexico, China, Korea, Canada, and other international locations.”
Spending time with peers from around the world was a big part of the experience. “Socializing and learning about other people’s cultures is a huge part of the conference and everyone attending is so friendly and always willing to tell you about their country or home state.”
Held at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center, there was plenty of room for the thousands in attendance, as our own students immediately began to network with their peers. They also had ample opportunity to meet with representatives from universities from all over the country, see and use cutting edge medical technology, talk with professionals, and be exposed to the myriad opportunities in all medical fields.
The Hot Springs High group stayed at the Lorenzo Hotel, which had on display a vast collection of contemporary art, an added bonus for the students on the trip.
Part of the conference includes competition in specific areas as well as an HOSA Bowl, that combines various fields and disciplines. Our students were participating in a number of those, including Elizabeth Bolke and Juan Martinez, in Biotechnology, Kayonna Lucero in Dental Terminology, Alejandra Prince in Dental Science. There were four who entered the HOSA Bowl, Abie Dankert, Mikayla Cochran Seeley, Alex Gonzales and Elizabeth Jaramillo. In addition, for HOSA working sessions, three of our students were voting delegates, Alma Gutierrez, Clay Sandoval and Sheerie Savaadra.
Five days in the sweltering Texas heat and humidity did little to dampen the spirits of the students or their adult advisors and chaperones.
As well as the conference activities, our students also went to the Dallas Farmer’s Market where they had a meal, visited Pioneer Park, rode to the top of Reunion Tower, went to Six Flags and the Dallas World Aquarium and even visited the famous “grassy knoll,” sit of the assassination ok President John f. Kennedy. There was also a HOSA dance and even time to spend in the hotel pool for our HOSA team.
With such a great opportunity, the entire HOSA team expressed their profound gratitude to all who supported them, “We are so grateful for the support we receive from our benefactor,” said teacher advisor Joanie DeBerry, “We also give our thanks to the district and so many others that have contributed to our fundraising efforts.”
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
