While much has been said about the spring sports season brought to an end just after it started, and our student athletes sacrificing their sport, there’s another group of students who have also seen their activities put on hold, our Ag students. The Hot Springs FFA chapter, which numbers near 170 students from Hot Springs High as well as T-or-C Middle School, as well as the varied 4-H clubs and others have seen their year cast into murky waters.
With the many FFA activities in limbo, either cancelled or postponed our many Ag students are left in a wait and see posture, wondering what and when these activities will take place. The New Mexico FFA State Convention, originally scheduled for June 3-6 is officially listed as postponed, while state FFA leaders scramble to find a way for it to go on at a later date, even if it is held digitally online or otherwise remotely.
The Hot Springs High chapter is set to see four of its members compete at the convention for a chance to go to the national convention. Our state qualifiers, having won or placed at the District FFA are Aubrie Carter, in Greenhand Prepared Speech, having taken third place at District. Kalista Cates, in Greenhand Prepared Speech after having earned second place at District. Dawson Gurule, in Greenhand FFA Creed, after taking third place at District. Rounding out the Hot Springs sweep in Prepared Speech was McKenzie Luna who won first place in the event at District and also qualified for state in Employment Skills.
The importance to our Hot Springs Ag students to the FFA summer activities, state and national conventions going forward is hard to overstate. Scholarships, intern possibilities and their future work and education in their field stands to benefit tremendously. Scholarships awarded at these events are substantial and provide a huge lift.
Sierra County Ag students are involved in work that cannot be put on hold. Those raising animals to show at county, state and regional fairs are working hard every day, because work with livestock cannot simply be put on hold. These students represent the future of agriculture, in Sierra County and across our country. Farmers and ranchers, those who grow the food and raise the livestock that keep a nation fed, and those working in the many industries that support them play a vital role in the health and future of our country. Whether school is ongoing, postponed or on break, our Ag students work is something they are committed to and engaged in every day.
The NMSU Sierra County Extension Office 4-H and Youth Development Program has many resources available for our students. They have been posting information, links and updates for students to use on their Facebook pages, and can be called as well, for help.
Events Postponed or Cancelled
•Postponed
2020 State Career Development Events- April 1-3
2020 FFA End of Year Banquet- April 23
2020 State FFA Convention- June 3-6
2020 State FFA Camp- June 22-24
2020 National Pasture and Range, Land & Homesite Contest, Oklahoma City
All remaining in-person meetings
•Cancelled
Hoof Trimming/Cattle Tagging Event was cancelled on March 27th.
All local 4-H Meetings and gatherings
Youth Getaway
National Shooting Sports Competition
Home Ec School
Upcoming Events:
The T-or-C Pig and Lamb Sale on April 25th is still being planned as it falls under the Livestock Exemption.
Sierra County Horse Camp- May 29-31
NMSU Ranch Camp June 7-11 – A decision will be made on May 15. As of right now Sierra County has three youth qualified to attend.
District 4-H Contest in Las Cruces- June 17-18
State 4-H Conference July 13-16
State Horse School in Albuquerque June 1-5
Regional Livestock Schools- June 12-13 and June 26-28 (T-or-C)
Fairs
All fairs are currently still on as of now. FFA members are encouraged to purchase animals for the upcoming fair with the understanding that there is ALWAYS a risk involved with raising animals. If any FFA members need assistance finding animals, they should contact Mr. Marta.
•Animals are being tagged for show with DNA samples being taken for state fair at that time. Keep the ag teacher or county extension agent informed if you plan to attend the NM State Fair, Southern NM State Fair or Sierra County Fair.
We will publish any updated details concerning our FFA/Ag students as they become available.
