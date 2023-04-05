Teams representing over 60 schools competed in 22 events at the New Mexico FFA, a state level event, held at NMSU, March 29-31. The Hot Springs High FFA Chapter sent 24 student members to compete in seven CDE judging events, placing in the top ten in four of them and the top five in Horticulture, where the HSHS team placed fourth of the 31 teams entered in the judging. 

Teams must qualify for the specific judging event in which they compete. Only teams that are in the top ten at an Invitational/District contest qualify to compete at state. The Hot Springs Chapter sent judging teams entered in Land Evaluation, Horticulture, Pasture and Range, Horse, Food Science, Entomology, and Farm Business Management. The chapter sent two teams in Pasture and Range. 

