Teams representing over 60 schools competed in 22 events at the New Mexico FFA, a state level event, held at NMSU, March 29-31. The Hot Springs High FFA Chapter sent 24 student members to compete in seven CDE judging events, placing in the top ten in four of them and the top five in Horticulture, where the HSHS team placed fourth of the 31 teams entered in the judging.
Teams must qualify for the specific judging event in which they compete. Only teams that are in the top ten at an Invitational/District contest qualify to compete at state. The Hot Springs Chapter sent judging teams entered in Land Evaluation, Horticulture, Pasture and Range, Horse, Food Science, Entomology, and Farm Business Management. The chapter sent two teams in Pasture and Range.
The FFA received a warm sendoff from the entire school at Hot Springs High. Before all the members attending headed to the bus that would carry them to NMSU, they made a loop through the halls of the school. Students came out of their classes to applaud and cheer. Each judging team was presented with a “goodie basket” of treats and small essentials for their days of competition.
The Hot Springs High FFA Chapter has a tradition of excellence and of performing at a high level at the State CDEs, a tradition that was carried forward in a positive and exemplary manner at this year’s event.
As with other sanctioned activity groups and sports teams, students participating in FFA events must meet criteria that are a little more than the bare minimum. Students must maintain a 2.0 grade point average, the equivalent of a C and must be fully enrolled and have a good attendance record. This helps to promote that students involved in FFA will work to maintain their eligibility to participate in the groups events and continue to develop and maintain a higher level of academic achievement than simply that needed to graduate.
With the State CDE completed, FFA is entering into the final few weeks of their activities for the 2022-2023 school year. At the annual FFA banquet, held at the end of the school year, the new officers orr the coming year will be announced, those seniors who are completing their time will FFA will “retire their jackets,” and the outgoing officer team will be honored. The State FFA Convention will be held at the Las Cruces Convention Center, May 30-June 2.
