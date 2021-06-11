The Hot Springs FFA Chapter saw one of its officers, Chapter Secretary Aubrie Carter, elected as a District VI Vice President last week. She will represent the southwest in the 2021-2022 school year in that position as well as serving as local chapter secretary. Here first official duty in that post will be to attend the district officer training session in Cloudcroft, June 24. Carter has been active in the FFA for four years, and is part of the Hot Springs Chapter’s Pasture and Range CDE judging team, that took first place in both the FFA and 4-H State Contests.
In placing her name in the running for the position, Aubrie said; “Over the years I have been in FFA I have grown to love the FFA organization and what it stands for. The FFA organization has given me multiple skills that I will continue to use for the rest of my life.”
In her role as Vice President, Aubrie said she would use the opportunity to “better our district as a whole by using my positive attitude to encourage others. Agriculture is the backbone of society, without it we would not have food, medicine, clothing, shelter and so much more. I want to spread the message of FFA to my community and district to better inform the world about this amazing organization that has given me so many opportunities.”
