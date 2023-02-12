The Hot Springs High FFA Chapter sent a strong contingent to the February 3, District VI Leadership Development Events (LDEs) held at Alamogordo High School, where five of their members qualified for the state competition, held at the FFA State Convention in June. Some qualified in multiple events. All of these events were in part or entirely comprised of public speaking, something that so many people never conquer their fear of. Not so, our FFA qualifiers, who pushed their fears, if any, to one side and excelled in their events. At the Alamogordo LDEs, attended by FFA chapters from around the state, FFA members worked, often at multiple events, hoping to finish high enough to qualify for state.

Taking first place in Extemporaneous Public Speaking was Cayden Diamond, who is looking forward to the state competition in June. Taking third in the event, and also qualifying for state was Bryleigh Castillo.

