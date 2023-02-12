The Hot Springs High FFA Chapter sent a strong contingent to the February 3, District VI Leadership Development Events (LDEs) held at Alamogordo High School, where five of their members qualified for the state competition, held at the FFA State Convention in June. Some qualified in multiple events. All of these events were in part or entirely comprised of public speaking, something that so many people never conquer their fear of. Not so, our FFA qualifiers, who pushed their fears, if any, to one side and excelled in their events. At the Alamogordo LDEs, attended by FFA chapters from around the state, FFA members worked, often at multiple events, hoping to finish high enough to qualify for state.
Taking first place in Extemporaneous Public Speaking was Cayden Diamond, who is looking forward to the state competition in June. Taking third in the event, and also qualifying for state was Bryleigh Castillo.
In Greenhand Prepared Public Speech, Elaina Mays took the top spot of first place, despite competing remotely from Sandy, Utah, where she was competing in the Western Regionals JROTC shooting championships. Taking second place in that event was Cayden Diamond.
In the Employment Skills LDE, that includes both written and oral communication skills across a wide range of things like telephone and interview skills to resume building, it was Emma Fetty qualifying for state with a third-place finish.
In the Greenhand Creed LDE three Hot Springs chapter members qualified for state, Elaina Mays earning a second-place finish, with Caden Diamond and Nevaeh Mitchell finishing third and fifth respectively. All earned a spot competing at the State Convention in June.
Chapter advisors and HSHS Ag teachers, Julian Marta and Kristy Cumming, the entire Hot Springs Chapter, the school and the whole community have much to be proud of in these outstanding FFA members achievements, as well as all those in the chapter who worked so hard to build on skills that will serve them all their lives.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.