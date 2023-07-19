With a newly signed order (198) issued Wednesday, July 5, the Office of the State Engineer declared the Hot Springs Underground Water Basin to be indefinitely closed to any new well water rights applications. This includes any applications for geothermal well water rights within the boundaries of the City of Truth or Consequences.
According to the official order, a recently completed hydrological analysis of water being appropriated within the basin “compared with the estimated amount of water recharging the aquifers and depletion to the apparently perennial flowing portions of Palomas Creek and Rio Grande,” has determined that current appropriations could exceed recharge levels necessary for the Hot Springs Underground Water Basin.
The cited study also determined that new appropriations of geothermal water would affect perennially saturated portions of both Palomas Creek and the Rio Grande, which are already considered to be fully appropriated by the OSE.
After noting another official order declaring and defining the Hot Springs Underground Water Basin on April 15, 1935, the OSE’s new order recalled previous closures of the basin in 1937, and again in 1947, as well as a 1982 order extending the boundaries of the established basin. With the addition of details defining the aquifer(s) composition a precedence for the action was established, and as noted, on July 5, 2023, Mike A Hamman, P.E. signed the document affirming the OSE’s determination that the Hot Springs Underground Water Basin should be closed to further water rights applications.
