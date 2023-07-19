image001.png

With a newly signed order (198) issued Wednesday, July 5, the Office of the State Engineer declared the Hot Springs Underground Water Basin to be indefinitely closed to any new well water rights applications. This includes any applications for geothermal well water rights within the boundaries of the City of Truth or Consequences. 

According to the official order, a recently completed hydrological analysis of water being appropriated within the basin “compared with the estimated amount of water recharging the aquifers and depletion to the apparently perennial flowing portions of Palomas Creek and Rio Grande,” has determined that current appropriations could exceed recharge levels necessary for the Hot Springs Underground Water Basin.

