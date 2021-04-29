After receiving word that efforts to gain legislative support for a bill aimed at creating a special hospital district in Sierra County were unsuccessful April 15, members of Sierra Vista Hospital’s (SVH) Joint Powers Commission (JPC) agreed to begin taking steps to place this issue on the upcoming November County election ballot.
Approximately two years ago, hospital authorities were alerted to a change in state law, which would allow hospital districts to be established through legislative action. Although no other county/region had yet tested this policy revision, SVH and community leaders opted to explore the new approach, rather than to engage any added expenses required for a public referendum.
A related measure did not gain any traction during the state legislature’s 2020 session, and a reintroduction of the request this past January, likewise did not gain enough support. During the JPC meeting, Sierra County Commission vice-chair Travis Day reported that the proposal stalled in line for review by the House Health and Public Affairs Committee. He told board members a primary question emerging from legislative representatives was why Sierra County was choosing the legislative approach, rather than deciding the issue locally through a public referendum.
Recognizing this response from legislators implied a desire for the county to first put the issue to voters, JPC members quickly agreed with county commission chairman James Paxon’s recommendation to initiate the actions necessary for the special hospital district proposal to be put before voters in November.
Paxon acknowledged a June 24 deadline for referendums to be included on the November 2 county election ballot and gained the board’s agreement that this should be the JPC’s first priority. Paxon went on to recommend SVH’s legal representative and Sierra County’s attorney be directed to draft a proposed referendum, and said efforts should also be made to schedule a series of public meetings to place the issue clearly before area voters.
Paxon further noted the present approach would seek to align the proposed five-person hospital district board along the three established districts of the Sierra County Commission, with addition of two at-large positions. In this way, he suggested the proposed hospital board might best represent the county’s residents.
The hospital district option was originally recommended by former state senator John Arthur Smith, as a viable method to streamline community owners’ oversight of SVH operations. To date SVH has been managed through both the hospital’s governing board and the JPC, which together include well over 20 individual members.
If established, the five-person hospital district board would replace both the JPC and governing board with elected representatives. Had legislators opted to support the proposal, local voters would have still been asked to fill these elected positions.
With commission members in apparent agreement, JPC chair Kim Skinner acknowledged the hospital district issue was on the agenda as discussion-only and said formal action on the issue would require a special meeting. In this regard, members agreed to schedule a special JPC meeting in May to specifically address the hospital district issue and any related action that might be necessary to assure the issue will appear on the November 2 election ballot.
OTHER JPC ACTION AND ITEMS
•Commission members addressed a request from an unnamed group, which was seeking the potential donation of hospital-owned property along Smith Street. Skinner noted how the property in question was acquired by SVH through an approximate $560,000 legislative appropriation, and suggested a new appraisal would need to be secured before the JPC could begin to consider any form of dispensation of the property. With this noted, Paxon relayed how any divestment of such property would require endorsement from authorities in Santa Fe, and said he personally would not favor such a move.
In discussion, JPC members concurred with Skinner’s suggestion that success with present plans to secure the five-person hospital district, could very well alter the way SVH might respond to such requests in the future. In this regard, members agreed to postpone further consideration of the property donation until after the November 2 county election.
•SVH Chief Executive Officer Eric Stokes shared some preliminary results of recent community and in-house surveys, which were aimed at better defining service needs and at honing operational efficiency. Stokes said he and staff members were in the process of finalizing a three-year business plan for SVH, which will strive to meet the community’s needs for specific services in a fiscally responsible manner. While noting the new plan would not include all of the services community members have expressed a desire to see, Stokes indicated the plan would include a broadening of service options along a fiscally viable path.
•JPC members were further provided with a summary of hospital finances for the months of January and February, as well as a review of SVH’s PPP loan status. Details in these summaries were previously provided to members of the hospital’s governing board and included in past Sentinal reports of the board’s monthly sessions.
