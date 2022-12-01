Following a recent move by Sierra Vista Hospital’s Joint Powers Commission, aimed at once again seeking community support for the creation of a special hospital district, members of the facility’s governing board joined in unanimous approval of a supporting resolution Tuesday, November 29.
Introducing the measure, governing board chairman Bruce Swingle said the proposed resolution would initiate a new endeavor in this regard, while assuring members that additional efforts aimed at strategizing a successful marketing campaign would be forthcoming.
In 2022, hospital leaders similarly agreed to seek the formation of a special hospital district, which would establish a five-person board to oversee SVH operations. An effort to secure citizen signatures for a required supporting petition fell short of the required mark, preventing the measure from being included on the general election ballot.
It has long been recognized how the governing board and Joint Powers Commission, composed of more than 20 individual members, have experienced difficulties over many years in both communication and rendering timely decisions. The proposed special hospital district would ostensibly address these concerns and tend to the necessary oversight in a more direct manner. The proposed special district would
include three individuals representing Sierra County’s established voting districts, and two at-large positions, all to be elected by area voters.
While governing board members expressed support for the renewed effort, initial concerns about an “attached” petition that was not included with the resolution and other noted wording errors prompted members to modify the measure before ultimately rendering their endorsement.
In discussion, governing board members also expressed a desire to better detail the proposal for community residents, in hopes of gaining the voter support required. In this regard, the board agreed to begin planning public meetings and special presentations for area groups and organizations in the coming months.
SURGICAL SERVICES PREP
Just prior to the start of the afternoon’s regular meeting, governing board members were introduced to SVH’s new general surgeon, Dr. Frank Walker, who expressed enthusiasm for the start-up of surgical services in the coming weeks.
Later in the session, board members addressed two supporting agreements, one to establish a contract for anesthesia services and the other to secure backups for necessary anesthesia equipment.
Chief Executive Officer Frank Corcoran relayed how his initial search for qualified anesthesia services had been unsuccessful. He said officials with the Rural Surgery Solutions Group (RSSG), who have been contracted to provide SVH with surgical staff members, stepped forward and were able to offer the hospital the required anesthesia services as well. After reviewing terms of the proposed agreement, board members joined in unanimous support of a motion to approve the contract for anesthesia services.
With this measure addressed, the board also endorsed the associated equipment acquisition, after being assured the hospital’s development board would be picking up the approximate $47,375 expenditure.
IT TRANSITION IN FOCUS
Over the coming months, SVH will be engaging in a major software transition. In preparing for this important move, CEO Corcoran introduced a proposed agreement with Mediant Health Resources to provide qualified IT manager services throughout the process.
In discussion, Truth or Consequences representative Art Burger said his personal firm was presently engaged in similar services and expressed serious concerns about the Mediant offer being considered. While less expensive than a proposal offered by Health Net services, Burger detailed how many important aspects required for such an IT transition were not clear in the Mediant proposal. He pointed out a need for the inclusion of deliverable milestones and other important checks throughout the process, to assure the successful transfer of all vital IT operations.
Board members agreed with Burger’s concerns and ultimately opted to postpone consideration of the proposed Mediant agreement. With this acknowledged, the governing board approved a directive to SVH’s administration to secure additional information from Mediant and to also seek a potentially modified proposal from Health Net, with the assistance of Burger.
Once this information is obtained, chairman Swingle indicated the issue would be placed on an upcoming regular meeting agenda for further consideration.
OTHER BOARD ACTION AND ITEMS
•Board members unanimously approved the hospital’s financial report for the Month of October provided by Chief Financial Officer Ming Huang. Highlighting the report was a gross revenue figure of more than $5 million for the month, which the chairman noted was the highest SVH has seen in recent memory. Among the factors combining for this welcomed income were significant increases in revenue generated through the hospital’s rural clinic, radiology department and laboratory services.
•Seeking improved options for the pre-screening of patients for COVID-19 and other potential infectious concerns prior to admission, CEO Corcoran introduced board members to a firm offering a “Clinic In A Can.” He explained how this firm has utilized storage containers to create custom mini-clinics that are fully equipped and can be placed in almost any location. He suggested the placement of such a mini-clinic outside SVH’s emergency room could greatly aid the facility in properly screening patients before in-house treatment, while also allowing the facility to better segregate those with potential infectious ailments from other patients. No decision was rendered regarding the Clinic In A Can, but board members indicated they would consider the option.
•During his regular report, CEO Corcoran said positive COVID-19 cases were currently holding at near six-percent of tests administered, while tests for flu were running at near seven-percent. He noted that SVH has been seeing an increase in respiratory ailments and said a number of differing viruses were presently moving through the US and region.
•Corcoran also told board members that SVH’s cardiology services are now in place and regularly seeing patients. He also said the facility’s new sleep study program is set to begin, awaiting only the delivery of new beds for the initiative.
