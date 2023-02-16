Sierra Vista Hospital_1000x500.jpg

As has been reported, the owners of Sierra Vista Hospital are once again looking to gain community support for the creation of a special hospital district.

A petition is now being circulated throughout the community and hospital authorities are eager to secure enough signatures to ensure a referendum will appear before local voters on this coming November’s regular local election ballot. Copies of the petition are available for citizens to review at the Sierra County’s administrative offices, as well as at the City of Truth or Consequences Administrative Annex and at the Village of Williamsburg’s village hall. 

