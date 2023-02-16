As has been reported, the owners of Sierra Vista Hospital are once again looking to gain community support for the creation of a special hospital district.
A petition is now being circulated throughout the community and hospital authorities are eager to secure enough signatures to ensure a referendum will appear before local voters on this coming November’s regular local election ballot. Copies of the petition are available for citizens to review at the Sierra County’s administrative offices, as well as at the City of Truth or Consequences Administrative Annex and at the Village of Williamsburg’s village hall.
Citizens unable to stop by one of these locations are encouraged to contact their municipal representatives or administrative office staff for further information.
•The proposed change to a special hospital district would allow for a five-person elected board to replace present operational oversight conducted by the long-standing Joint Powers Commission and Governing Board.
Members of both these governing bodies have consistently expressed full support for the proposed special hospital district. Discussion among hospital and community leaders pertaining to the proposed hospital district has repeatedly emphasized how many historic issues experienced between the JPC and governing board can be traced to their combined 25-plus membership, which has often proven to be cumbersome and difficult to align on important measures.
As previously noted, the proposed special hospital district would feature a five-person elected board. If approved, three of the established positions would represent the three voting districts now recognized by the Sierra County Commission. The two remaining seats would be at-large positions, to ostensibly assure effective county-wide representation.
State legislative leaders have long encouraged SVH leaders to move to a special hospital district and voter approval of the move would be welcomed as a positive step toward streamlining decision making for the hospital.
