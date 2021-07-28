In a surprising move Wednesday morning, July 28, governing board chairman Greg D’Amour placed Sierra Vista Hospital’s Chief Executive Officer Eric Stokes on administrative leave. This action was taken while additional information is being obtained for governing board members to consider.
In the interim, D’Amour said hospital operations would overseen Chief Nursing Officer Sheila Adams, while financial and personnel matters would be respectively addressed by Chief Financial Officer Ming Huang and Human Resources Manager Tim James.
