Beginning with a formal proclamation designating Friday, May 27 as American Legion Auxiliary Poppy Day throughout the municipality, the Truth or Consequences City Commission went on to address a series of formal presentations at the outset of the board’s May 11 regular meeting.
Commission members officially recognized April 23, 2022, as State Envirothon Champion Scat Cats Day throughout the community. The board acknowledged how the Hot Springs High School Envirothon team recently captured their tenth state championship and would now be heading to Ohio for an international event in July.
Board members further welcomed representatives of the first place Hot Springs FFA Pasture and Range Team, and then went on to recognize significant employment milestones recently achieved by nine members of the city’s staff.
•Following two separate public hearings, which both included statements of opposition, commissioners approved proposed ordinances (No.730 & 732), which respectively endorsed a wording change that now allows fences to impede code enforcement efforts, and revisions pertaining to the storage of cars on private property.
•The May 11 regular meeting also included presentations by non-profit sub-recipient organizations seeking continued municipal support, as well as board endorsement of proposed budget adjustments, a contract extension with Tyler Technologies, and an NMFA funding extension request.
•Commissioners further postponed consideration of a proposed swim team agreement and a recommended appointment to the planning and zoning board.
•Board member reports offered during the Wednesday morning session highlighted the past weekend’s Fiesta celebration. In expressing sincere praise for all of the event’s volunteers and supporters, commissioners agreed the city’s celebration was a complete success.
