On Friday the Thirteenth everything changed. On that day in March the announcement was made. Starting on the following Monday, education would no longer be conducted in the schools. As it turned out, it would be for the remainder of the school year. Life for our students and their teachers was about to become very, very different.
Within a week of the announcement, student’s homes became their schools and teachers held their classes remotely, online. No longer would the halls of the schools be filled with the voices and laughter of our kids. The temporary normal would be called Home Bound School Work with lessons provided in packets picked up periodically from the school and instruction provided online.
I met recently with T-or-C Elementary School kindergarten teacher, Tricia Jump; T-or-C Middle School science teacher, Jessica Griffin and Hot Springs High social studies teacher Michelle Cullum. It seemed only fitting for us to meet online. We got together remotely, on Zoom Video Conferencing, one of the online platforms used by teachers to meet with their students.
“Having class this way is the best tool for what we have,” Jessica told me. “At least for the situation we have now. It’s not as personal as being in the classroom, but we’re making it work. The students are really excited to see each other.” Tricia, teaching the youngest offered up, “at the age of our kindergarteners, they are so used to hugs and touching. It’s sort of hard for them. They so much want the human touch. Just being able to share with each other really helps them.”
“We already had been using Google Classroom for some things,” Michelle explained, “so they were comfortable continuing on with remote learning.”
All three were of one voice in saying that while the instruction was important, the inaction and being able to simply see their fellow students and get a little of that social interaction was in some ways, even more important. They are always so excited to see each other and there’s always a little catching up to do. Just those little things are so important for us to be able to help them with and let them do.”
Even a dozen years ago this sort of instruction would have been impossible in Sierra County. At present, it is still difficult, with some students not having a suitable device to use, or adequate internet connection.
“We all have problems with connectivity. Where I am,” Jessica said, “the connection is not so good, and if anyone else is online then it can get very slow or disconnect entirely.” Tricia pointed out that any location might pose problems. “I would meet with my class, connecting at school. One day I had everything set up, and ten minutes before the class was due to start the school’s internet went down. I had to scramble fast to get home and connect there.”
problems.
The teachers are doing a lot more than just holding classes remotely in these trying times. “We make a wellness call each week to each student’s home. We have a series of questions to ask, but often it’s just as helpful to simply have a conversation with them, or their parents.”
“So many of the parents are worried and very stressed, trying to work to provide fo the family, take care of the kids, and teach too.” Each one agreed on this. “It’s important that they know that being a good mom is more important than any given lesson plan. They sometimes just need to be told that it’s okay, and that they will be fine”
“The kids are dealing with a lot of uncertainties,” Michelle said. ”Seniors are worried about graduation, their GPA and college. They don’t know what the next step is going to look like, or sometimes what to do next. Some are in dual enrollment classes.”
All were convinced that the kids are going to be alright. There are pluses that go far beyond lesson plans. “They are so happy that I’m checking on them.” “They need to talk with people. Knowing we are there for them is so important to them.”
In some ways, during this challenging time, our teachers are stepping up even more than ever before. They are providing the education still, but also the human touch, even remotely. They are part teacher, part counsellor, working with their kids, but also working with the parents and families. All the while they are also taking care of their own families.
“We see our students lives, and maybe see a little deeper into them this way.” The teachers told of meeting dogs and cats and even rabbits, turtles, chickens and goats.”
Tricia offered up, “I’ve met a lot of their siblings this way. I read a story at the end of each day’s session. So often they will bring in their brothers or sisters and all sit on the couch in their home, listening to the story together.” They said that their students get to see them as real people this way as well, seeing that their teachers have a home, with families of their own.
They ended with a united message. “Take time to play. Do make believe. Parents, please give yourselves a break. Being a mom or a dad, being there for your kids is a lot more important than keeping up with the packets.” But the most important message came at the very end. “We miss them so much. We just want them to know that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.