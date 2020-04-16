Businesses across Sierra County are temporarily closing their doors, others that can remain open, are struggling to stay afloat. All are worried, wondering how they can survive, maintaining jobs for their employees and be able to open their doors when we emerge from this pandemic. Families in our community are worried about how they will pay their bills and keep food on the table. With this going on, as we work to find ways to cope, it’s easy to see the central role our community banks play in helping to make sure we all, businesses and families, remain economically viable as we weather this crisis
Sitting outside Jason Garcia’s office at Bank of the Southwest, customers come in one after another, on appointment only because the bank’s lobby is closed. Jason is bank vice president and manager of the T-or-C and Elephant Butte branches. His feelings are easy to discern even above the mask he wears, covering the bottom half of his face. It’s in his eyes that you can see concern. Concern because the people he’s talking with are not just customers, they are his friends, they are his neighbors, they are all part of his Sierra County family. The other thing you see in his eyes is determination. Determination to help each one that comes in find their way through all this. “It’s what keeps waking me up at night,” Jason told me when we had a chance to talk during a break in the action.
“We had to close the lobby and rethink how and what we were doing,” Jason said. “There are twelve of us here in this branch and every one of them has stepped up. We’ve got four drive through lanes outside and are taking calls and appointments inside. It’s been a learning curve for us. How to adapt.” As we talk, a couple of masked staff members going around cleaning surfaces.
“We started out by cleaning everything, and we do that repeatedly through the day. We’ve been doing online in-service training and a lot of learning. Each is being cross trained in all the various duties and job areas. It’s going to make us all better in the end.” Jason’s pride his team is obvious in his voice. “They are really the ones doing it all. I’m just the guy who puts a little gas in the tank, to keep it going. They’re getting the work done. Even taking on new duties, learning different things and doing things different ways, there has never been one single complaint. Everybody just pitches in to get it done. I just can’t say enough how proud I am of everyone who works here.”
Of course, much of the work is in servicing loans through the Federal Payment Protection Program, or PPP loans. These are designed to help businesses keep employees on payroll and pay their other necessary bills that will allow them to remain viable and come out of the pandemic intact, with their workforce in place.
“After the first couple days where some kinks were getting worked out, we have serviced quite a few of these now, for a lot of businesses across the county. I really encourage any business out there to take advantage of these. If you have a problem, call us or make an appointment. We can help you. I know business owners are worried about taking care of their employees. I’m a business owner too, and I worry about that all the time. They really need to just come in or call. There’s always something we can work out to help.”
It goes well beyond just business loans, of course. “There are a lot of people out there worried. Maybe they aren’t getting a paycheck anymore. They’re worried about paying their bills. They’re worried about feeding their family. I want to tell them, come in and see us. We really want to find the way to help get you through. We want to make sure you can keep food on the table. We really CAN help,” He emphasized.
Jason made it clear that, just like all those I was seeing going about duties in the bank were a team, that was true of the all the banks in the community as well. “It’s not just us. Every bank in the community has done an upstanding job in helping all of us through this. It takes every one of us, every bank, Citizen’s, First Saving’s, Wells Fargo, everyone. All the banks, we’re working together. There will be plenty of time when all this is over for us to compete with each other again, but for now, we’re united in this.”
“It’s important to me, it’s important to my whole team here. I know we’ll come through this. We’ll come through this and we’ll become stronger too.”
Sitting in Jason’s office his connection with the community he serves is clear, and it goes well beyond the walls of the bank. I always call him Coach, because like myself, where many of you have seen Jason, is on the sidelines at Tiger Stadium. You see him with the football team, that he has been assistant coach with for many years. With the students, with his team at the bank, and in so many other ways, serving his community is something not just at the core of his business, it’s also at the core of his nature.
(1) comment
Good job Jason. Stay safe and healthy.
