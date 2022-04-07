The Truth or Consequences Police Department (TCPD) arrested a homeless man in a stolen vehicle after a report came in indicating the man was spray-painting the vehicle behind a local shopping center.
On Friday, March 25, at around 10:30 a.m., TCPD Officer Blomquist responded to a report of a male subject spray-painting a gray sport utility vehicle behind a local shopping center on the 1900 block of North Date. The officer later located the sport utility vehicle after it was moved to the gas pumps at a nearby convenience store.
Officer Blomquist learned that the registration license plate displayed on the sport utility vehicle was reported as stolen and that it belonged to a different vehicle. The officer then made contact with the driver, Richard Guerra, age 27, with a last known address out of Anthony, NM. Guerra informed the officer that he purchased the sport utility vehicle the day before in Albuquerque for $500. However, Guerra had no vehicle purchase documentation, nor did he know the name of the seller.
Officer Blomquist ran the sport utility vehicle╒s identification number through dispatch and it came back as stolen out of Rio Rancho, NM. Guerra was also wanted on two outstanding warrants out of Doûa Ana County. The man identified himself as being homeless.
Guerra was placed under arrest and he was booked into the Sierra County Detention Center on the outstanding warrants, along with an additional felony charge of Receiving or Transferring a Stolen Vehicle.
For further information contact Chief Victor Rodriguez at (575) 894-1204.
