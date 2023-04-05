Hillsboro volunteer firefighters were called to a home in Hillsboro at about 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4 in reference to a structure fire.
According to first responders, two adults were inside the home at 537 Rosa Street and escaped the blaze after being alerted by a neighbor. Authorities did say that a man was treated for smoke inhalation and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.