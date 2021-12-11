Sierra County residents and community visitors flocked to Elephant Butte Lake State Park Saturday evening, December 11, for the 2021 Holiday Luminaria Beachwalk and traditional Floating Lights Parade.
A truly unique community event, the Beachwalk invited guests to tour an impressive circle of shoreline campsites, which were all a dazzle with colorful lights, warming bonfires, lively music and many cheerful hosts. Most of the participating campsites also offered ample holiday fare, providing patrons with generous servings of hot chocolate and cider, spicy Chili, Green Chile Stew, Posole, as well as a variety of sweet treats and much, much more!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.