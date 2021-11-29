Officers with the T-or-C Police Department responded to New School Road off North Date Street just before 10 p.m. November 26, reference a bicyclist that was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle striking the bicyclist is described as a white Ford sport utility vehicle, possibly a Ford Explorer.
The suspect vehicle would have damage to the hood, front bumper, and grill. If you were in the area of New School Road around the time of this crash and/or if you have any information related to this investigation to include the identity of the driver, please contact Central Dispatch at 575-894-7111.
