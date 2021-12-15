Emergency personnel were dispatched to a hit and run vehicle crash at mm 59 on I-25, about 7:45 am, Wednesday, December 15. The Chevrolet Equinox was northbound when it was struck by what was described as a white box van. EMS personnel responded and the driver of the Equinox was transported to Sierra Vista Hospital. The crash is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.
(SENTINEL Photo)
(0) comments
