T-or-C Police Officers were dispatched to the intersection of North Cedar Street and East Third Avenue at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, October 26, for a hit and run crash between a motorcycle and this Chevrolet Equinox. The driver of the  vehicle fled the crash scene and later abandoned the vehicle in the alleyway between Ash and Pine. The motorcyclist was transported via ambulance to the Sierra Vista Hospital. Officers continue to investigate the crash and ask if anyone has  information related to this investigation, please contact TCPD Central Dispatch at 575-894-7111. Any information you provide to include your identity can remain anonymous.

