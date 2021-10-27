T-or-C Police Officers were dispatched to the intersection of North Cedar Street and East Third Avenue at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, October 26, for a hit and run crash between a motorcycle and this Chevrolet Equinox. The driver of the vehicle fled the crash scene and later abandoned the vehicle in the alleyway between Ash and Pine. The motorcyclist was transported via ambulance to the Sierra Vista Hospital. Officers continue to investigate the crash and ask if anyone has information related to this investigation, please contact TCPD Central Dispatch at 575-894-7111. Any information you provide to include your identity can remain anonymous.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:24:24 AM
Sunset: 06:20:41 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: NE @ 7mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:25:15 AM
Sunset: 06:19:43 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:26:07 AM
Sunset: 06:18:46 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: S @ 7mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
Clear. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:26:59 AM
Sunset: 06:17:50 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: SW @ 11mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
Mainly clear. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:27:51 AM
Sunset: 06:16:56 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: SW @ 9mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:28:44 AM
Sunset: 06:16:03 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: SW @ 11mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:29:37 AM
Sunset: 06:15:11 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: WNW @ 9mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
