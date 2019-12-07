Welcoming neighbors and guests from all directions, the community of Hillsboro once again set a festive tone for the holiday season Saturday, December 7. The annual celebration invited visitors to stroll the downtown district, where they found many attractions among historic town’s eclectic offerings. Just up the rise, the Hillsboro community center hosted a bountiful collection of fine arts and crafts, as well as holiday helpings of, food, music and friendly fun.
Hillsboro Hosts ‘Christmas In The Foothills'
Chuck Wentworth
