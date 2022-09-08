Once again hosting neighbors and guests for traditional end-of-summer festivities, the residents of Hillsboro gathered along the community’s main thoroughfare to welcome new and old friends for a special street market treat Saturday, September 3. The full day affair not only featured numerous vendors, who offered patrons a wide range of interesting collectables, scrumptious treats, and much more. The Street Market also included live music and a wonderful opportunity to tour the historic Sierra County mining community. A true must-stop for area visitors, Hillsboro was at one time the Sierra County seat and a prominent center for many seeking gold, silver and other riches in the late 1800s. This past weekend, with Mother Nature providing blue skies and pleasant temperatures, the community’s downtown district offered visitors an opportunity to tour many of the vintage establishments that have lined the main street for over a century and visit with locals, as music filled the air. Many of those who traveled to Hillsboro for the market and festivities also took the opportunity to tour the Hillsboro’s one-of-a-kind museum, which provides visitors with a rare glimpse into the community’s long respected, albeit sometimes scandalous and notorious past. Saturday’s street market in Hillsboro also gave visitors an opportunity to tour more of rural Sierra County along Highway 52’s scenic mountain pathway leading upward toward the Continental Divide at the Black Range’s Emory Pass. Those enjoying this always memorable excursion undoubtedly passed by the quaint community of Kingston, which also recognized the coming of autumn with the Kingston Days festivities September 5.
Hillsboro Celebrates Summer’s End
Chuck Wentworth
