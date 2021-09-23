Earickson Jacob mug.jpg
          Sierra County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) was involved in a high speed pursuit Tuesday, September 21, on State Highway 187, ending with a T-or-C man being charged with multiple charges and the recovery of a stolen vehicle.
          SCSO Sergeant Apodaca observed a subject on a motorcycle that he was wanting to question in regards to a recent larceny. When Apodaca attempted to stop the subject, Jacob Earickson, 41, of T-or-C, he fled south at speeds up to 100 mph.  When the pursuit reached mm 32 he laid the motorcycle on its side on a cattle guard and he began to physically fight with Apodaca. After being taken into custody officers found 38 grams of methamphetamine in Earickson's possession.
          Earickson was booked into the Sierra County Detention Center on charges of trafficking of a controlled substance by possession, possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing and battery on a peace officer.

